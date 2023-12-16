Vijayawada: Officials stopped from breaking locks of Anganwadi

Vijayawada : Residents of Rajiv Nagar, Vaddera Colony and Sundaraiah Nagar in the 63rd division in the city on Friday blocked officials from breaking locks of Anganwadi centres and staged dharna in front of the centres in support of the agitating Anganwadi workers.

AIDWA NTR district secretary K Sridevi, CITU central city president K Durga Rao said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who promised that he will solve the problems of Anganwadi teachers and ayahs never cared for the last four and a half years to solve them compelling the Anganwadi teachers and ayahs to resort to strike.

The demands of Anganwadi teachers not to privatise Anganwadi centres and to make them permanent employees, the minimum wages of Rs 26,000, the payment of pending house rent allowance immediately, provision of ESI and PF facilities and others are reasonable, they said. He said that when they are peacefully agitating, officials are trying to provoke them by breaking locks of Anganwadi centres. The leaders of AIDWA, KVPS, DYFI, SFI said that they will support the Anganwadi employees till their demands are resolved.

AIDWA central city secretary G Jhansi Rani, KVPS secretary Ch Sreenu, Praja Natya Mandali organiser Bongu Rambabu, AIDWA secretary Bongu Ammulu, Nirmala and others participated.