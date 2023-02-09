Vijayawada: Officials told to complete 16,000 houses by March 22

Vijayawada: NTR district collector S Dilli Rao directed the officials to speed up the housing construction works and asked them to complete 16,000 houses by March 22.

He held a videoconference on the works of Jagananna Housing, Manabadi Nadu-Nedu and Jaganannaku Chebudam at the Collectorate here on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, he said, "we have fixed a target to perform 16,347 housewarming ceremony on the auspicious day of Ugadi." He said so far 7,276 houses are completed and the rest 9,071 houses will be completed by March 22.

He also said 2,807 houses are almost ready, 3,768 are at roof-level stage and 2,496 are at roof-casting stage.

Later, the collector reviewed the progress of additional classrooms, compound walls, toilets and other infrastructure facilities in all government schools under the Manabadi Nadu- Nedu scheme.

About 250 additional classroom constructions,166 compound walls, 391 toilets and 319 kitchen shed constructions are under progress in the 587 schools, he said.

Joint Collector S Nupur Ajay, DRO K Mohan Kumar, Housing PD Sri Devi, Housing DEE Ravikanth, DEO Renuka and others were present.