Vijayawada: Officials told to remove roadside encroachments

Vijayawada : Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar held a special meeting on prevention of road accidents with the Police, Transport, National Highways and R&B officials at his chamber in Vijayawada on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Swapnil instructed officials concerned to take necessary steps to prevent road accidents in the city limits and instructed to set up sign boards at the schools, colleges, bus stops and hospitals to prevent road accidents.

Town planning authorities are told to remove the encroachments alongside the roads. He also asked to submit a comprehensive report of the road conditions with photos by visiting all the roads. He directed officials to remove the hoardings/flexies which are likely to lead to road accidents and insisted on maintaining every road of the VMC as per the IRC guidelines.

The authorities concerned submitted reports on black spots (zones) details to the commissioner after inspecting all the roads of the city during the meeting.

Motor Vehicle inspector JVSD Murthy, APSRTC Assistant Traffic Manager B Syamprasad, R&B DEE Y Sashi Bhushan, NH DEE M Srinivasarao, Traffic ACP R Ramachandra Rao, VMC CE M Prabhakra Rao, Additional Commissioner KV Satyavathi, City planner GVGSV Prasad, EE K Naryana Murthy, V Srinivas, Chandrasekhar, V Narashimamoorthy and others were present.