Just In
Vijayawada: Officials told to show suitable solution to every petition
Vijayawada: NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao asked the officials concerned to take needful actions to resolve Spandana petitions on time. He also ordered that every petition must be redressed with a suitable solution.
While receiving petitions during Spandana programme at the Collectorate here on Monday, the Collector asked the officials to pay special attention to reopened petitions. He directed them to give endorsement to every petition and asked to conduct a comprehensive inquiry on the petitioner’s application. The officials were also instructed to resolve petitions received through Jaganannaku Chebudam portal from time to time.
Meanwhile, as many as 103 petitions were registered during Spandana programme. Of which, 50 petitions belonged to Revenue, 12 to MAUD, 11 to police, eight to Agriculture, and the rest belonged to DRDA, Civil Supplies, Social welfare, Stamps and registrations, and others. Joint Collector Dr P Sampath Kumar, DRO K Mohan Kumar, DRDA PD K Srinivas, ICDS PD G Umadevi, Housing PD Rajini Kumari and others attended.