Vijayawada: Oldest bus 'Deccan Queen' set for display

Vijayawada(NTR District): Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said the first-generation passenger bus 'Deccan Queen' has been arranged at RTC city terminal with a view to show it to bus passengers. He said the Nizam State Rail and Road Transport (NSR-RTD) purchased the passenger bus from England in 1932 and brought it to Hyderabad via Mumbai to render services to the people of Hyderabad region. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao along with Transport Secretary PS Pradyumna inaugurated the Deccan Queen bus at the city terminal on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the MD said the 19-seater passenger bus was purchased by Nizam Princess Zaheera Begum to provide bus facility to the passengers travelling between Nampally and Narketpalli and other parts of Hyderabad. He said the princess spent Rs 3.71 lakh to purchase 27 buses from London.

He said the NSR-RTD was formed with three depots, 27 buses and 166 workers. He said these first-generation buses plied on the roads of Hyderabad till 1970. He said only two buses were left and one was stationed in Hyderabad bus depot and the second bus shifted to Vijayawada to exhibit to the bus passengers. He said the APSRTC was formed in 1952 after the formation of Andhra Pradesh state and it entered the Guinness Book of Records as the biggest public transport corporation. He hoped the Deccan Queen bus will give the feast to the eyes of bus passengers at the city terminal in Vijayawada bus station.

Transport department secretary Pradyumna praised the decision taken by the RTC MD Dwaraka Tirumala Rao to showcase the first-generation bus at the city terminal.

The RTC MD and the secretary have made the bus inauguration with two retired RTC staff.