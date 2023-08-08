Vijayawada: Organic handloom products in great demand in other countries

Vijayawada: K Sunitha, Principal Secretary of State Handloom and Textile Department, said that there is good demand for handloom cloths made in organic methods in other countries and the State government is creating awareness among farmers and handloom workers to produce the textiles in organic method.

She formally inaugurated Handloom Textile Exhibition organised at Stella Mary’s Indoor Stadium near NTR Circle in Vijayawada on Monday, marking National Handloom Day.

Speaking on the occasion, Sunitha said that considering the growing popularity of organic handloom in other countries, farmers in Andhra Pradesh were encouraged to cultivate cotton organically in 800 acres this year. Indian handloom is well received abroad, she added.

Referring to the GST, she said the State government has requested the Central government to give GST exemption on handloom garments.

She informed that the Central government has stated that they are inviting appropriate research to distinguish between hand-woven garments and machine-made garments. A decision can be taken on giving GST exemption after that.

The Principal Secretary said some traders are deceiving consumers by mistaking power loom fabrics for handloom fabrics.

She informed the State government, APCO and the handloom department are jointly holding handloom exhibitions across the State from August 7 to 12 and felt the textiles are a symbol of handloom culture and eco-friendly.

Member of Legislative Council Murugudu Hanumantha Rao said that handloom is a traditional art and wearing handloom clothes gives a lot of modesty.

Handloom, Textile Commissioner MM Naik said that the Central and State governments have taken up a programme called ‘One District One Product’ by recognising one important product in each district and supporting handloom.

APCO Chairman Ganji Chiranjeevi said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is implementing many welfare programmes in favour of the weavers.

NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao suggested that people should wear handloom clothes at least once a week.

APCO former chairman Chillapally Mohana Rao said that handicrafts are very important since the independence movement.

Handloom and Textiles Department Joint directors Nageswara Rao, Kannababu, APCO GM Tanuja Rani, marketing officer Venkata Ramana and others participated in the programme.

A wide variety of handloom clothes, sarees, dress materials, towels, lungis and others are put on display and sale. A dance performance by children dressed in traditional hand-woven clothes entertained the guests.