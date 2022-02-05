Vijayawada: Outsourced staff plead for pay rise, fall at Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy feet

Vijayawada: Outsourced employees submitted a memorandum to government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Saturday seeking equal pay for equal work. They appealed to him to ensure payment of wages as per PRC (Pay Revision Commission) as they were struggling with low wages. Outsourced employees from all the districts reached Tadepalli to explain how miserable their condition was due to poor pay.

At one stage, a woman employee fell on the feet of Ramakrishna Reddy requesting for an increase in wages. When he told them that they were included in outsourced corporation, the staff said there is no benefit with the corporation, except payment of salaries as per schedule. They appealed to government to pay equal pay for equal work as per Supreme Court judgement. Ramakrishna Reddy enquired with officials about the number of outsourced staff and wages of outsourced employees working in the AP Secretariat.

The outsourced staff said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had assured to upgrade them as contract employees during his padayatra before elections. They said that the government should pay a minimum wage of Rs 26,000 per month as they are not entitled for any welfare scheme. They said that the government had increased salary by Rs 3,000 per month, but most of them are getting a monthly wage of Rs 13,000 a month after deductions.