Vijayawada: Pan-Asian restaurant Wugan reopens

Vijayawada: After a long hiatus of nine months which forced the food outlets to shut down due to the pandemic and subsequent lockdown, Wugan, the city's first Pan-Asian restaurant at Novotel Vijayawada Varun

It's return marked with a revamped menu which offers a wide variety of flavour-wrapped baos, juicy dumplings or the succulently grilled and curried fresh catch from the sea to take the food connoisseur through the gastronomic streets of Thailand, Vietnam, China, and a touch of Japanese and Korean.

Apart from the popular wok-tossed delicacies and the delicately steamed wonders, for those who like their food straight from the iron griddle, Wugan stands out for the ambience of the outlet along with Teppanyaki on its menu too.

Wugan brings together a collection of Indianised Chinese preparations. Some of the signatures on the menu include Wugan chicken, a delicious succulent tender chicken dish made in the Thai style with and touch of local flavours, Duck Rendang, Indonesian style duck preparation with a good aromatic flavour of coconut and grounded spices and a few others such as Bezawada vegetable manchurian, street style dragon chicken, dhaba style chowmein, desi masala chopsuey, Laksa prawn, red curry duck, braised lamb racks, and more.

Speaking about the re-launch of Wugan, Abhishek Pani, operations manager, said, "It is indeed a celebratory moment as the city's first Pan-Asian restaurant Wugan has reopened to serve the Andhra patrons better with an exhaustive revamped menu serving lip-smacking creations."