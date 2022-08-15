Vijayawada: Partition Horrors Remembrance Day observed

Vijayawada (NTR District): South Central Railway Vijayawada division has observed Partition Horror Remembrance Day on Sunday across the Division.

The Vijayawada Division has set up photo exhibition gallery at 13 stations of Vijayawada Division including Vijayawada, Tuni, Anakapalle, Kakinada Town, Eluru, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Rajahmundry, Bhimavaram Town, Machilipatnam and Bapatla Stations and digital museums at 14 stations including Tadepalligudem.

As part of Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, as the nation completes 75 years of independence, the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is being observed throughout the country.

The Partition Horrors Day has been envisaged by the Ministry of Culture to bring to light the agony, suffering and pain of millions of people who were the sufferers of partition.

The exhibition was set up to remind the country about the largest displacement of human population in the last century, which also claimed the lives of a large number of people. Keeping in mind the vast outreach of Indian Railways, the exhibition gallery was planned by the Railway Board at across 700 stations in India to sensitise and educate the travelling public about the pain and agony endured by our ancestors. The exhibition is showcased with the sobriety and solemnity that it deserves and the travelling public are enthusiastically visiting the exhibitions at all the stations of the Division.