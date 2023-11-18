Vijayawada: Passengers urged not to carry inflammable objects in trains

Vijayawada : South Central Railway Vijayawada divisional railway manager Narendra A Patil urged train passengers not to carry any inflammable materials-- gas cylinders, petrol, diesel, kerosene, stoves, matchboxes, cigarette lighters, and any detonating substances, including firecrackers in trains. He said carrying any inflammable material is an offence and railways will take action on the passengers for violation of rail safety rules.

Addressing media at the DRM conference hall here on Friday, the DRM said that carrying inflammable and explosive articles on railways is a punishable offence, and stern action would be taken under Sections 67, 164, and 165 of the Railway Act, 1989 with penalties of up to Rs 1,000 or imprisonment for up to three years, or both, in addition to being responsible for any loss, injury or damage caused.

Vijayawada division proactively deployed officials and inspectors from various departments along with RPF Teams and Ticket Checking Squads at all the major stations to monitor the flow of traffic, carriage of inflammables/ explosives by passengers, handling of luggage and other important aspects of passenger safety during the Diwali festive season.

The DRM stated that a Special Dog Squad was enlisted and search operations conducted at all major sections. With regard to parcel and luggage handling at Parcel Offices, DRM said that SLRs and Parcel Vans were thoroughly checked for loading of any inflammable/explosive materials. He underscored that 26 Pantry Car checks and 193 SLR Checks were conducted during the festive season and all the fire safety aspects were thoroughly monitored. He said a vigorous campaign was launched by Railways to create awareness among the passengers not to carry Diwali crackers in the trains during the festival season.

