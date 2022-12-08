Vijayawada: People asked to donate liberally for Flag Day

Vijayawada (NTR district): District Collector S Dilli Rao exhorted people to donate liberally for the Flag Day in the larger interest of the families of the soldiers, who sacrificed their lives for the country.

After receiving a Flag from the district sainik welfare officer Surgeon Lieutenant Commander K Kalyana Veena at the Collectorate here on Wednesday, the collector said that the country is proud of the sacrifices of the soldiers. "The country owes so much to the soldiers and it is our responsibility to help the families of the martyr soldiers to lead a respectable life," he said.

Surgeon Lieutenant Commander Kalyana Veena said that several armed force personnel are losing their lives while fighting the border terrorism and insurgency. She appealed to the people to come forward to help the families of soldiers.

The funds would also help the ex-service men, who could not meet the expensive medical treatment like open heart surgeries, knee replacement or even cancer.

City Industrialist Sagi Krishnam Raju donated Rs 3 lakh, Canara Bank regional office Rs 1.5 lakh, Paruchuri Venkata Krishna Rao Rs 50,000 and retired principal Y Kali Vara Prasad Rs 25,000 for the Flag Day fund.

The members of district sainik welfare board, the NCC students of Maris Stella College, Durgamalleswara Siddhartha Mahila Kalasala, and others were present.