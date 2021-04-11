Vijayawada: Permission accorded to recruit staff on outsourced basis at GGH

Vijayawada: With Covid caseson the rise in Krishna district, the district administration has decided to provide more facilities at the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Vijayawada and recruit the staff to meet the requirements of the patients.

In the first 10 days of April, 2,177 new Covid cases were registered in the district at on average of 210 cases per day. If the same trend continues, the total cases may exceed 6000 in a month.

If it happens, there is a scope for more patients to get admitted to the Government Covid hospitals in Vijayawada and Machilipatnam for treatment. The district administration has given permission to the GGH authorities to recruit the required staff to provide better treatment to the patients.

District Collector Md Imtiaz along with the Joint Collector K Madhavi Latha on Saturday inspected the facilities at the GGH, Vijayawada and convened a meeting with the hospital doctors to discuss on improvement of facilities to the Covid patients. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector has asked the hospital doctors to provide all medical services to the Covid patients.

He said 250 beds were arranged for Covid patients in the GGH which has a capacity of 850 beds. He asked the doctors to be on high alert and treat the patients. He said permission was given to recruit more staff in the Covid hospital to treat the patients in addition to the existing 20 specialist doctors working in the hospital and 20 PG doctors available at the GGH. He said permission was accorded to fill the posts of lab technicians, X ray technicians, AC mechanics, plumbers, electricians and other workers on outsourced basis at the hospital.

Referring to treatment of Covid patients at private hospitals, the Collector said permission was given to 12 private hospitals to treat patients and 1,086 beds have been kept ready. Sub-Collector H M Dhyana Chandra, Hospital Superintendent Dr Sivasankara Rao, District Medical and Health Officer Dr Suhasini, staff and officials of the Medical and Health Department attended the review meeting at the GGH.