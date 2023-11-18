Vijayawada: Pink toilets for women inaugurated

Vijayawada : Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has set up ‘Pink Toilets’ for women at Benz Circle here on Friday. Civic Chief Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar, Vijayawada East YSRCP Constituency In-Charge Devineni Avinash, Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, Sub-Collector Atidhi Singh and Deputy Mayor Bellam Durga inaugurated the toilets.

The toilets have a dress changing room, feeding room (for lactating mothers) besides the toilets. In addition, a sanitary pads vending machine was also set up. Speaking on the occasion, the VMC Commissioner said that the toilets are for women and operated by women. The pink toilets were arranged as many women, women workers, commuters, college students are mostly going along the Benz Circle route.

Devineni Avinash said that it is a good idea to provide a toilet especially for women and all women should take advantage of it. It is very useful to build such a pink toilet in a densely populated place like Benz Circle, he added.

Corporators Shaheena Begum, Pravllika, A Nirmala Kumari, Additional Commissioner KV Satyavathi, CMOH Dr P Ratnavali and others were present.