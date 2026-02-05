Vijayawada: Playlet festival concludes

Vijayawada: Tapaswi Cultural Arts organised a three-day playlet festival bringing together theatre groups from various places here recently. The festival opened with ‘Deepam Kinda Cheekati’ by Kalaniketan, Veerannapalem. Written by Agasthya and directed by B Chowdary, the play aimed to highlight the hardships of the downtrodden sections of society.

The second playlet, ‘Nuvvo Sagam – Neno Sagam’, staged by Malleswari Arts, Hyderabad, was written by Late P Bhavani Prasad and directed by Polimetla Subbarao. The play focused on women’s freedom and equality, stressing that mutual understanding is essential for a harmonious family life. Artistes P Subbarao, Yepuri Srinivas, and Surabhi Lalitha performed convincingly, supported by music by Sai Teja.

On the second day, BVK Creations, Kakinada presented ‘Kanneetiki Viluventa’, adapted from a story by D Kameswari, penned by D Umasankar, and directed by D Vinay. The play depicted discrimination in hospitals between the rich and the poor.

This was followed by ‘Vasthavam’, written by Snigdha and directed by TV Purushottam, portraying domestic conflicts between a husband, wife, and mother.

The final day featured ‘Devunni Chusa’ by Aravinda Arts, Tadepalli, written by Y Bhaskara Rao and directed by Gangotri Sai, conveying the idea of finding God in compassionate human beings. The festival concluded with ‘Nisi’, presented by Velagaleru Theatre Arts, written and directed by Poludasu Srinivas.