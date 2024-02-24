Vijayawada: PM Narendra Modi to dedicate AIIMS Mangalagiri to nation virtually tomorrow

Vijayawada : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate AIIMS Mangalagiri to the nation virtually on February 25 along with laying foundation for nine critical care blocks, inauguration of microbiology food testing laboratory, Visakhapatnam and launching of four mobile food testing labs in AP.

Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of State for Health, Family Welfare and Tribal Affairs Bharti Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilisers SP Singh Baghel and Minister for Health Vidadala Rajini are going to participate in the event at AIIMS Mangalagiri.

Giving details of the programme, AIIMS Mangalagiri Director and CEO Prof Madhabananda Kar said the AIIMS Mangalagiri for which foundation stone was laid by the then Union Minister of Health JP Nadda in December 2015 to develop the project at a cost of Rs 1,618.23 crore in 183.11 acres achieved good growth and now the project is fully completed with academic complex of medical college, Lab and Nursing College, hospital with outpatient and inpatient departments, Emergency, hostel block, guest house, library, administrative, Dharmasala building, Ayush block and auditorium.

The director said that the outpatient department started functioning from 2019 and now 2,500 patients are registering per day. He said advanced equipment was available in all diagnostic services including radio diagnosis, mammography, ultrasonography, CT and MRI and Nuclear medicine are functional.

The director said that dialysis facility, VRDL facility, advanced robotic physiotherapy facility, endoscopy and 2D Echo repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulator are available. He said special outpatient clinics like integrated breast wellness, pain relief, pancreas, genetic and rare disease, infectious disease, Aesthetic surgery, regenerative medicine, interventional radiology, genetic counseling, arthroscopy, adolescent gynecology and haemotherapy clinics are available.

The director said undergraduate MBBS courses started in 2018 with annual intake of 125 students. Nursing degree started in 2022 with 50 students and will be upgraded to 100 students.