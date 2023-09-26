Vijayawada: Police foil ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ planned by Anganwadi workers

Vijayawada: Police foiled ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ protest organised by Anganwadi and Midday Meal Workers union by detaining leaders of the union on Monday.



Demanding solution to their long-pending demands, the AITUC, CITU, IFTU and Pragatisheela Mahila Sangam called for a State-wide protest to mount pressure on the government. In view of this, several Anganawadi workers and helpers tried to reach the venue to participate in dharna. However, police arrested the union leaders and workers everywhere.

They detained Anganwadi workers at railway station, bus stand, Eluru road, Gandhinagar and at many places in the city as well as on the city outskirts. Later, the leaders were shifted to the nearby police stations and kalyana mandapams.

Police have detained 150 Anganwadi members and workers in Gujjula Saraladevi Kalyana Mandapam, 100 members in Singnagar Lagadapati Rajagopal kalyana mandapam, 100 members in Nakshatra convention and another 120 members in Auto Nagar technician hall.

Police also arrested CPI and CPM leaders, who tried to organise ‘rasta roko’ on Bandar road, condemning the illegal detention of Anganwadi workers and helpers. Police detained CPM State secretary V Srinivasa Rao, CPM Secretariat member CH Babu Rao, Anganwadi Union State president Babirani, State leaders NH Supraja, V Umamaheswara Rao, Obulesu and others.

CPM State secretary V Srinivasa Rao said the party State committee strongly condemned the arrest and detention of those coming to Vijayawada for participating in a peaceful dharna. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had reneged from his promises of solving Anganwadi workers’ problems, hiking their salaries and other issues related to them. ‘Though we requested to give permission, police had refused in the name of Section 144 and 30 Act in the city,’ he added. ‘Anganwadis, who were coming to Vijayawada, were arrested all over the State. Besides, their family members were also taken to police stations. Many Anganwadi leaders were also kept under house arrest,’ he alleged.

The CPM leader further criticised that police are behaving inhumanely without sparing women. He pointed out that common people were also harassed at bus stations and railway stations and the government should be take responsibility for this. Stating that suppressing Anganwadi employees and workers is nothing but despotism, Srinivasa Rao said that they want all parties, unions and democrats to condemn the government’s detention.

He demanded immediate release of those arrested and added that they appeal to the Chief Minister to make a statement approving the demands of the Anganwadis in this Assembly meeting.