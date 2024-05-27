Vijayawada: Police intensify cordon & search ahead of counting

Vijayawada: With less than 10 days are left for counting of votes for the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls, the NTR district police intensified the cordon and search in Vijayawada city and other parts of the district on Sunday to ensure maintenance of law and order and to prevent violence on the day of counting to be held on June 4. On the instructions of the police commissioner PHD Ramakrishna, all ACPs under Vijayawada Commissionerate limits conducted these searches. The police officials supervised the cordon and search operations and conducted counselling to the rowdy-sheeters, suspect-sheeters and those who have past criminal history.

The police teams checked the documents of vehicles and visited the colonies in various parts of the city and explained to the people the importance of maintenance of law and order on the day of counting. Elections to 175 Assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha seats were held on May 13. DGP Harish Kumar Gupta issued orders to all senior police officials in the State to conduct cordon and search and give a clear message to the anti-social elements that any violence will not be tolerated and criminals must be punished.The police officials during the counselling to rowdy-sheeters and suspects instructed the latter not to participate in victory rallies and processions.

Vijayawada West Zone ACP Murali Krishna Reddy conducted the counselling to rowdy-sheeters, suspect-sheeters and other anti-social elements at the One-town police station.