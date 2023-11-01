Vijayawada: Postal staff take part in ‘Integrity Run’

Vijayawada: The postal department organised an ‘Integrity Run’ on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) as part of vigilance awareness week from Gandhinagaram Sub-Post office to BRTS Road on Tuesday. The run was flagged off by DSVR Murthy, Postmaster General of Vijayawada Region.



The nation commemorates Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on Tuesday on the occasion of the 148th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who was the first home minister and deputy prime minister and is also known as Iron Man of India. Staff of postal department took the pledge to uphold the unity and integrity of the nation.

The department also observed vigilance awareness week towards increasing awareness among the public on the perils of Corruption. The Central Vigilance Commission decided to observe Vigilance Awareness Week from October 30 to November 5 throughout the country this year. The theme notified by the Central Vigilance Commission for the Vigilance Awareness Week is “Say no to Corruption—Commit to the Nation.”