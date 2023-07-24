Vijayawada: Prakasam Barrage gets steady inflows; 10,000 cusecs released

Vijayawada: Owing to the incessant rains for the last few days, the Prakasam Barrage is receiving floodwater from tributaries of River Krishna Munneru, Kattaleru and other streams.

At present (by Sunday evening 6pm) the barrage is receiving inflows of 10,500 cusecs of water, and the authorities are discharging the same amount of surplus water into the downstream (Bay of Bengal) including canals.

Actually, the flood cushion was 15,698 cusecs between Saturday night and Sunday morning towards the barrage. Due to this, the authorities lifted the Prakasam barrage gates for the first time this rainy season and had released 15,488 cusecs of floodwater by lifting 19 crest gates to a height of one feet.

However, the floodwater coming from the upper catchment area has receded to 10,500 cusecs by Sunday evening. On the other hand, the Prakasam barrage has been filled to capacity. Currently, the water level in the barrage is 57.05 feet (3.07 tmcft - Full Reservoir Level- 100 per cent).

Speaking to The Hans India, Prakasam Anicut JE Dinesh said that the barrage received around 10,000 cusecs of water on Sunday evening. He said that around 2,000 cusecs of water was being released to the Bay of Bengal by lifting three crest gates at a level of one feet height.

Besides, 7,900 cusecs of water was being released to the canals. The Krishna west canal is getting 1,500 cusecs, Guntur channel 80 cusecs of water, 1,000 cusecs for KEB, 3,000 cusecs for Ryves canal, 1,060 cusecs for Eluru canal, and 1,300 cusecs for Bandar direct canal. Pulichintala receiving over 8,000 cusecs of water:

Meanwhile, the Pulichintala project is also receiving a high amount of floodwater from the catchment areas. According to the Water Resources Department authorities, the project is receiving 8,964 cusecs of water, and the out flow is 200 cusecs. At present the water levels in the Pulichintala project is 34.41 tmcft. The gross full resorvoir level is 45.77 tmcft. Likewise, inflow to the Srisailam project is 22,573 cusecs and water level in the project currently stand at 33.64 tmcft while the full reservoir capacity of the project is 215.81 tmcft.

The Nagarjuna Sagar project is also receiving inflows of 2,015 cusecs and outflows of 8,207 cusecs. At present the project has 143.51 tmcft of water. The project’s full capacity is 312.05 tmcft. Meanwhile, the water availability and flood cushion in the reservoirs outside AP such as Almatti, Jurala, Narayanpur, Tungabadra and Ujjaini is increasing day by day. The Almatti project is receiving 1,07,769 cusecs of water, and the project outflow is 6,671 cusecs. Inflow to the Jurala is 41,925 cusecs and the outflow is confined to 8,904 cusecs. Narayanpur project is also receiving floodwater of 5,018 cusecs. Inflow into the Tungabhadra project is 54,657 cusecs and the outflow is just 176 cusecs. The total inflows into these projects (outside AP) is 2,26,976 cusecs, where as the outflow is just 15,951 cusecs. Once these projects fill to their capacity, huge quantities of water will be released downsream and into the projects in Andhra Pradesh.