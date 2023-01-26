Vijayawada: Prof Jagadish bags 'Super Randonneur' title in cycling

Vijayawada(NTR District): PVP Siddhartha College and convener of Innovation Council Prof Dr Jagadish Vengala won the 'Super Randonneur' title for cycling. Jagadish completed 600 km, 400 km and 200 km cycling distance in the event organised by Vijayawada Randonneurs and 300 km by Secunderabad Randonneurs within a target time of 37.5 hours, 24 hours and 12.5 hours. For 600 km, he travelled from Vijayawada to Machilipatnam and from there to Tiruvuru, Kodada on January 21 this month and back to Vijayawada and earned the honour of being a super Randonneur.

The title will be assigned to those, who completed these four events. PVP Siddhartha College Principal Dr K Sivaji Babu and other staff felicitated Jagadish on winning the title.

The cycling event is organised in Paris as the Centre of Audax Club of Paris and as the Centre of Audax Club of India. He said that it has been more than 100 years since the establishment of Randonneurs and more than 110 Audax clubs in India organize these cycling events. Jagadish has been practicing cycling for the last two years and has participated in four events in this season (2022-2023) and completed the target ahead of schedule. Jagadish dedicated his success to his family members, friends, fellow professors and students, who supported him in every way.

Ravulapati Ramu from Amaravati Bicycle Club congratulated him on the occasion.