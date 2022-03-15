Vijayawada: Public-private partnership vital for tourism development

Vijayawada: Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivas Rao said that public private partnership is important for the development of tourism.

Reviewing with the officials of tourism and culture departments here on Monday, the Minister said a conference would be held at Visakhapatnam on April 9 and 10 to attract private investment. He instructed the officials to design an app for the Andhra Pradesh Tourism department.

Minister Rao directed the officials to focus on preparing tourism packages for boating. He suggested that special buses could be run from the six airports in the state to promote tourism packages. He also suggested that tourism festivals could be organised in the districts of Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, Kadapa and Guntur.