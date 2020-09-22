Vijayawada: Railway buildings to go green

Vijayawada: As part of the ongoing Swachhata Pakhwada 2020 by Indian Railways from September 16 to 30, the cleanliness drive campaign, the South Central Railway Vijayawada division is conducting awareness campaign at the railway stations across the division. The railway officials are organising inspections of identified trains at stations for cleanliness, ensuring display of do's and don'ts, social message posters regarding anti-littering in coaches, etc.



Suggestions and feedback from passengers are also being obtained by the officials.

The Divisional Headquarters also conducted a webinar on 'Clean & Green Railways' under the supervision of Ram Chandra Sahoo, Senior Divisional Environmental & House Keeping Manager, Vijayawada Division on Monday.

Saurav Choudhury, Associate Counsellor, Indian Green Building Council, CII (Confederation of Indian Industry) and Gunjan Srivastav, Principal, Green Inertia participated in the webinar as guests of honour. The webinar helped the staff to understand the importance of Green Building Concepts, various measures to improve Energy Efficiency and sustainability in Railway buildings.

Saurav Choudhury made a Power Point Presentation on the subject 'Green Rating Systems, Green Railway Stations & types of IGBC Certifications'. He said 40+ Railways buildings are going green with IGBC, these include office complexes, schools, residential colonies, hospitals, etc. He explained the various steps and parameters to achieve Green Buildings certifications which can be easily targeted using Green Pro Rated products certified by IGBC. He discussed various concepts like energy efficiency, water and energy audit, use of renewable energy, provision of green cover, etc.