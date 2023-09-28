Vijayawada railway station bags Best tourist-friendly station award

Vijayawada: In yet another milestone, the Vijayawada railway station bagged Best Tourist-Friendly Station award at State Annual Tourism Excellence awards, presented by Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram here on Wednesday.

The theme for this year’s State Annual Tourism Excellence awards is ‘Tourism and Green Investments.’ Vijayawada railway station officials received the prestigious award from Minister for Tourism and Culture RK Roja.

The Best Tourist-Friendly Station award was presented to Vijayawada railway station for excelling in all nine parameters/criteria laid down by Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority.

Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A Patil complimented the Vijayawada railway station officials and departments concerned for bagging the Tourist- Friendly Station award. He stated that it is a proud moment for Vijayawada Railway Station and it serves as a testament to its tourist-friendly Infrastructure, ease of access and maintenance and upkeep in place.

The DRM stressed that Vijayawada railway station is the major junction connecting every nook and corner of the country and all efforts are in place to match up with growing passenger aspirations and demands and aligning it with world class standards and facilities with regard to passenger amenities. DRM Narendra also highlighted the robust energy savings systems, waste management systems, Divyangjan facilities and high-level passenger amenities which were instrumental in bagging the coveted award.