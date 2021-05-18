Vijayawada: Reliance offers free fuel to emergency vehicles

Vijayawada: In a collective fight against Covid-19, all Reliance petroleum retail outlets will offer free fuel to emergency service vehicles and ambulances carrying Covid-19 patients or persons to be quarantined, according to a communiqué from Reliance Industries.

The statement said here on Monday that this gesture would be applicable till June 30. Reliance petrol pumps will issue free fuel upto maximum 50 litres per vehicle per day to all emergency service vehicles providing authorisation letter issued by the relevant government authorities.

Reliance has already contributed 80 tonnes of medical grade liquid oxygen to Telangana and another 80 tonnes to Andhra Pradesh. Indian Railways' Oxygen Express transported these containers from RIL's Jamnagar plant.

Reliance Foundation launched Mission Anna Seva, the largest meal distribution programme undertaken by a corporate foundation anywhere in the world.

Reliance Foundation is supplying grocery kits and cooked meals and bulk rations through nearly 200 partners and has so far provided over 5.5 crore meals to the under-resourced and the frontline workers in 19 States and Union Territories.