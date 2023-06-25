  • Menu
Vijayawada: Religious fervour marks Jagannath Rath Yatra

Governor S Abdul Nazeer and others taking part in Jagannath Rath Yatra organised by ISKCON in Vijayawada on Saturday
Governor S Abdul Nazeer and others taking part in Jagannath Rath Yatra organised by ISKCON in Vijayawada on Saturday

The city witnessed South India's largest Jagannath Rath Yatra organised by ISKCON Vijayawada.

Vijayawada: The city witnessed South India’s largest Jagannath Rath Yatra organised by ISKCON Vijayawada.

Governor S Abdul Nazeer graced the occasion as the chief guest & performed Puja to the Lord & inaugurated the event. The Lord’s grand procession was taken out for a distance of eight kilometres and prasadam was distributed to devotees.

Former MP Gokaraju Gangaraju, Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, YSRCP leader Devineni Avinash, Endowments Commissioner Satyanarayana, former ZP chairman Pathuri Nagabhushnam, ISKCON Vijayawada presidents Chakradhari Das, Mukund Madhav Das and presidents from 8 other temples participated.

It was a vibrant celebration of spirituality and devotion. The procession was conducted to spread the message of universal brotherhood, peace, joy.

Participants gathered at D-Address mall, where a soul-stirring meditative kirtan (chanting) was rendered by Russian and Ukraine devotees eulogising the Lord. People immersed themselves in the melodious rhythms, connecting with their inner selves and embracing the power of collective devotion. Kerala heritage drummers and Andhra Kuchupudi dance team performed on the auspicious occasion.

