Vijayawada: Rotary Midtown donates 5 wheelchairs to railway station

Vijayawada: Rotary Midtown donated five wheelchairs for the convenience of passengers at the Railway Station here on Saturday. Vavilapalli Rambabu, Sr Divisional Commercial Manager, Vijayawada Division received the wheelchairs from AKS Bhaskar Ram, District Governor of Rotary Midtown.

AKS Bhaskar Ram felicitated Vavilapalli Rambabu and PBN Prasad at VIP lounge, Station Director Office at Vijayawada Station.

Speaking on the occasion, Rambabu commended the philanthropic and community service activities undertaken by Rotary Midtown for the past five decades.

He said the wheelchairs will be extremely helpful for arthritis patients, Divyang Jan and senior citizens in reaching their nominated coaches and exit points. Vavilapalli Rambabu appealed to public to make use of the wheelchair services through licensed porters or from the IRCTC kiosk at platform No 1 by depositing a nominal fee.

He stated that the Division is giving major priority to augmenting and scaling up the passenger amenities and infrastructure at all the important stations through Corporate Social Responsibility, welfare activities, and other viable means.

He thanked AKS Bhaskar Ram and Rotary Midtown for voluntarily coming forward and donating the much-needed amenity at Vijayawada Station. PBN Prasad, Station Director, Executive members of Rotary Midtown, Chief Commercial Inspector MSP Srinivas, other Inspectors, and Ticket Checking and Booking Staff took part in the event.