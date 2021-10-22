Vijayawada: RPF observes Police Commemoration Day

Vijayawada: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) observed the Police Commemoration Day at the Railway Stadium here on Thursday where Smrithi Parade was conducted to pay tributes to the martyrs. The Police Commemoration Day is observed on October 21 every year to mark the martyrdom of the policemen killed in Ladakh in 1959 and to pay tribute to all other police personnel killed on duty during the year.

Assistant Security Commissioner of the railway division G Madhusudhan Rao paid glowing tributes to 377 martyrs who laid down their lives in the line of duty all over India during in the past one year. The martyrs include eight officers and staff of the RPF and the RPSF apart from State police and Central Police Organisations like BSF, CRPF and CISF.

All RPF officers and staff of the division laid wreaths and offered floral tributes to the martyrs at Shahid Smarak.

The RPF band played 'O God Our Help in Ages Past' and at the drum beat all the personnel brought their heads up and gave Salami Shastra as a mark of respect to the Martyrs.