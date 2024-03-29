  • Menu
Vijayawada: ‘Run for Jesus’ tomorrow

Christian organisations will be organising ‘Run for Jesus’ at 370 centres across the state on March 30 at 5.30 am, said Rev Bellamkonda Sivajiraju, coordinator of the programme.

The run will be organised to mark Good Friday and Easter (Sunday). Catholic, Protestants, Federation of Telugu Churches and other Christian organisations is jointly organising the run.

Bishops, priests, pastors, coordinators of the run will participate in the programme.

Permission has been taken from the police to conduct the run. People are appealed to participate in the event.

