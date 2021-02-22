Vijayawada: SEC to allow fresh nominations in case of death of candidates

Vijayawada: State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar took an important decision here on Sunday allowing the filing of fresh nominations in case of death of contesting candidates instead of stopping elections in such wards or divisions in the municipalities or municipal corporation as the case maybe throughout the State.

It may be recalled that 56 candidates belonging to various political parties died after filing nominations in various municipalities and municipal corporations throughout the State.

Fresh candidates may file nominations in such wards or divisions in the municipalities or municipal corporations by February 28, the orders issued by the SEC said. Withdrawal of nominations would be allowed till March 3.

However, there would not be any change in the election process, the order said.

Among the deceased candidates, 28 persons belonged to YSR Congress, 17 to TDP, five to BJP, three to CPI, two to Congress and one person to Janasena. All these candidates died due to various reasons. Fresh nominations could be filed in these places, the SEC stated.

Meanwhile, the State Election Commissioner called for a review meeting with the higher officials including Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das, DGP Gautam Sawang, District Collectors, SPs, Police Commissioners and Municipal Commissioners on Monday.

The principal secretaries of Municipal Administration and Finance departments would also attend the review meeting. The Chief Secretary issued orders to the officials to attend the meeting with all necessary information.