Vijayawada: Sell paddy at govt centres only for better price, farmers told

Vijayawada: Civil supplies commissioner B Arun Kumar appealed to the farmers to sell the paddy at the paddy procurement centres run by the government as all arrangements have been made for the purchase in this kharif season. Arun Kumar on Thursday visited Kankipadu mandal and inspected the paddy procurement centre at Punadipadu village and interacted with the staff and the local farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, the civil supplies commissioner said the government has changed some policies on procurement that will benefit the farmers. Earlier, rice millers and middlemen used to get benefit in paddy procurement and now the government has decided to directly purchase paddy from the farmers to avoid the middlemen.

He said rice millers played very important role in the paddy procurement till recently but now the role of rice millers and middlemen was eliminated.

The government has noticed that farmers suffered losses in the paddy procurement process and changed the policies. Paddy moisture levels should be 17 per cent and other parameters will be followed by the farmers.

He said the Rythu Bharosa Kendras' staff will send the paddy to the rice mills and farmers need not directly go to the rice millers. Arun Kumar said farmers can sell their paddy to any person at any place but the government will procure if the farmers did not get expected price in the market.

Farmers suffered problems in rabi season due to excess production of paddy and later agriculture department suggested that they switch over to other crops in kharif season. He stated that paddy farmers in Guntur district produced BPT variety and getting better price than the support price.

The civil supplies commissioner said the government staff will be suspended if they suggest that the farmers go to the rice mills to sell the paddy. Stern action will be taken against the technical assistants and other field staff if they advise farmers to go the rice mills for disposing of paddy, he added. Referring to Krishna district, the commissioner said 316 RBKs were set up in the district with all facilities.

Krishna district joint collector R Mahesh Kumar explained the measures taken by the district administration for the paddy procurement.

Civil supplies district manager Sridhar, Kankipadu tahsildar Satish and officials of civil supplies, revenue, panchayat raj and other departments participated in the visit.