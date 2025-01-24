Live
- Existing law ineffective to deal with highhandedness of Microfinance firms: K'taka Minister
- CM Revanth Reddy Extends Wishes on National Girl Child Day
- Nothing to fear about Waqf Bill as it seeks ending misuse, says Jagdambika Pal
- Prof Dr Akula conferred with ‘Indo-Global Psychiatric Initiative Fellowship Award’
- Bengaluru to Witness Rare Planetary Alignment from January to February 2025
- National Girl Child Day: Empowering Girls for a Better Future
- International Day of Education 2025: Theme, History and Quotes
- Cash awards presented to winners of Wiz Kid contest
- Bandi consoles party leader’s family
- Welfare schemes will reach every eligible individual: DC
Just In
Vijayawada: Sepaktakraw tourney from today
Highlights
Vijayawada: The 68th national school games Sepaktakraw Under-14 boys and girls tournament will be held from January 24 to 27 at ZP Boys High school in...
Vijayawada: The 68th national school games Sepaktakraw Under-14 boys and girls tournament will be held from January 24 to 27 at ZP Boys High school in Patamata here.
Addressing the media on Thursday, School Games Federation of India AP secretary Bhanumurthy Raju said four courts are ready to conduct the Sepaktakraw competitions.
He said players from 12 states arrived to participate in the national tournament. The event is conducted under the supervision of the Director of school education V Vijayarama Raju and Sarva Siksha State project director B Srinivasa Rao, said Bhanumurthy Raju.
Next Story