Vijayawada: Sepaktakraw tourney from today

Vijayawada: The 68th national school games Sepaktakraw Under-14 boys and girls tournament will be held from January 24 to 27 at ZP Boys High school in Patamata here.

Addressing the media on Thursday, School Games Federation of India AP secretary Bhanumurthy Raju said four courts are ready to conduct the Sepaktakraw competitions.

He said players from 12 states arrived to participate in the national tournament. The event is conducted under the supervision of the Director of school education V Vijayarama Raju and Sarva Siksha State project director B Srinivasa Rao, said Bhanumurthy Raju.

