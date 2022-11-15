Vijayawada: Special care being taken for children with special needs

Vijayawada: Commissioner of school education S Suresh Kumar said the education department is taking special care to impart education to the Children with Special Needs (CWSP), who are studying in the Bhavita centres.

He was the chief guest at the one-day workshop organised by Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) on Inclusive Education here on Tuesday.

Addressing the staff of education and other departments, Suresh Kumar

said the government runs 672 Bhavita centres for the children with special needs. All mandals in the state have Bhavita centres where specially trained teachers are appointed to teach basic education.

Suresh Kumar said transport allowance of Rs 300 per month is given to the children to attend the classes at Bhavita centres. He suggested that the teachers take care of the CWSN and teach the inclusive education.

He said the teachers should identify the children to give medical treatment and fulfil other needs like physiotherapy and minor surgeries.

Suresh Kumar asked the education department to work in coordination with the medical and health department to provide medical assistance to the children.

The government has identified 89,000 children with special needs in the age group of 6 to 18 years in the state and is trying to impart education in Braille script, sign language and other methods with the help of assistants, he explained.

Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan state additional project director B Srinivasa Rao, assistant project director K V Srinivasulu, health nodal officer Srinivasa Reddy, disabled expert Dr Mobdeji, assistant

professor Dr Slipa Manogna, Inclusive Education

co-ordinators and others attended the workshop.