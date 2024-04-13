Live
Vijayawada: Stalemate continues in TDP on Undi candidate
- Former YSRCP rebel MP Raghurama Krishna Raju is confident that TDP chief Naidu will allot the ticket to him
- Followers of sitting MLA Mantena Rama Raju are staging protests and holding fasts against possible change of candidate
- Adverse comments by Raghurama against the agitation by MLA’s supporters further queer the pitch for the ex Narsapuram MP
Vijayawada : Stalemate is continuing on Undi Assembly constituency as the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is keen on accommodating former YSRCP rebel MP K Raghurama Krishna Raju from this constituency or some other parliamentary seat.
Raghurama Krishna Raju is also confident of contesting the coming elections on behalf of TDP as he waged a relentless war against YSRCP government for the past five years.
Meanwhile, unrest is continuing among TDP cadres in Undi Assembly constituency as their sitting MLA Mantena Rama Raju may lose opportunity to get seat though the TDP promised to renominate him earlier. The followers of the MLA are staging protests over the probable change of candidate. At this juncture, TDP chief summoned the Undi constituency party leaders to his camping site in Amalapuram on Friday and discussed with the incumbent Rama Raju and assured him to settle the issue within two days. Chandrababu reportedly assured Rama Raju that he would protect his interests.
At this juncture, some adverse remarks of former MP Raghurama Krishna Raju against the followers of sitting MLA Rama Raju created flutter in the TDP camp. Expressing ire over Raghurama Krishna Raju, the MLA’s supporters threatened to quit the party if the TDP denies ticket to their leader. Reacting to the remarks of Raghurama, sitting MLA Rama Raju said that it is not fair on the part of any leaders to belittle party cadres as ‘betting gang’.
Raghurama Krishna Raju, while dismissing the protests and indefinite fasts of MLA’s followers, said it is all ‘a drama’ and the main reason for their agitation is that they had engaged on betting as to who get the tickets. Rama Raju said that he pinned hopes on TDP leadership.
Meanwhile, Raghurama Krishna Raju expressed confidence that he will be in Legislature, either Assembly or Parliament. He said that the issue will be finalised within 48 hours and even inaugurated election office at Peda Amiram village.
As Raghurama failed to get chance for contesting from Narsapuram parliamentary constituency since the seat was allotted to BJP as part of poll alliance, he is now eyeing on Undia Assembly constituency.