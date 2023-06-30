Vijayawada: Strive to make NTR district a model district, employees told

Vijayawada: NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao inaugurated a special centre for Aadhaar updation for the benefit of the family members of government employees at NGO Home at Gandhinagar here on Thursday.

At the request of Andhra Pradesh Non-Gazetted Officers (AP NGO) Association NTR district committee, the Collector arranged this special centre.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Dilli Rao assured that they would conduct a special grievance cell to resolve the employees’ problems. He praised the employees for transparency in their services and for playing a pivotal role in the district’s development. He asked them to work together to make the district a model district. Further, he said that the State government was implementing several schemes such as Spandana, Jaganannaku Chebudam, Jagananna Suraksha for the sake of the public. For effective implementation of these schemes, government employees’ support was necessary, he said.

The Collector also opined that a friendly relationship should be required between officers and employees. Without cooperation from employees, government welfare schemes may not reach the people, he said.

He suggested that the government employees should not neglect their family issues. He informed that to meet the employees’ family members’ problems, the Aadhaar centre was made available and added that the centre would work for four days.

APNGO Association NTR district president K Vidya Sagar, general secretary K Siva Reddy, NTR district secretary Md Iqbal, Public Sector Employees Association president A Sambasiva Rao, Pensioners Association leader K Dali Naidu and others were present.