Vijayawada: Success of EMDP to be showcased at global meet

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar will be attending as key speaker at the Global Social and Financial Skills Conference-2023 to be held at Utrecht, Netherlands from November 1 to 3.



Kumar will explain the success of the Entrepreneurial Mindset Development Programme (EMDP) being implemented in the state schools. Kumar will is the only official from India to give a presentation at the conference, where officials from four other countries will also join him.

Kumar will also highlight various pioneering initiatives undertaken by the School Education Department in state-run schools in Andhra Pradesh to make children global students.

The EMDP for Class 9 students aimed at building entrepreneurial mindset and 21st century skills and also introducing them to the basic financial literacy skills and concepts has proven to be a successful initiative of the School Education Department.

“EMDP is in line with the vision of imparting high standard education and making AP children global students. Making our students competitive in all spheres of education and skilling is our overall endeavour,” Kumar said.

In all, about six lakh students of government schools were trained under EMDP in the last four years. A major impact of EMDP has been the 80 per cent increase in self-awareness level among participating students. The shift in self-efficacy level among those students was found to be 76 per cent.

About 40 per cent of the students have shown an improvement in critical thinking skills.

The Impact Evaluation Study of EMDP was carried out by the World Bank, in association with six international universities. “Developing critical thinking and problem-solving abilities are the two key stress areas in EMDP.

The Global Social and Financial Skills Conference will be the third event where the success of AP’s EMDP is being showcased, after the Asia Regional Conference in Indonesia and Transforming Education Summit at the United Nations General Assembly, New York.