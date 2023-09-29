Vijayawada: ‘Swaminathan made indelible mark on Indian agri sector’

Vijayawada : Senior IAS officer Arja Srikanth paid rich tributes to Dr M S Swaminathan in his blog Wordpress on Thursday remembering his greatest contribution to the agriculture scenario in the country. He described him as a true visionary and the father of India’s Green Revolution. His contributions to agriculture and food security have left an indelible mark on our nation.

Born on August 7, 1925, Dr Swaminathan dedicated his life to the betterment of Indian agriculture. His revolutionary ideas and tireless efforts in introducing high-yielding varieties of wheat and rice transformed the agricultural landscape of our country. He founded the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation, an institution that continues to carry forward his vision. Swaminathan coined the term “evergreen revolution,” emphasising the need for sustainable and holistic approaches to farming.

Throughout his illustrious career, Dr Swaminathan held various esteemed positions. From 1972 to 1979, he served as the Director General of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research. Subsequently, he became the Principal Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture from 1979 to 1980.

The visionary’s expertise and leadership were recognised globally when he served as the Director General of the International Rice Research Institute from 1982 to 1988. In 1988, he was elected as the president of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources. Dr Swaminathan’s contributions did not go unnoticed. In 1999, Time magazine included him in the prestigious ‘Time 200’ list of the most influential Asian people of the 20th century.

“As students of agriculture from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), we were privileged to interact with Dr Swaminathan on numerous occasions. We were astounded by his visionary ideas and profound understanding of the challenges faced by the farming community. His vast knowledge and accomplishments, his language remained simple and accessible to all.

Today, we bid farewell to a legend, a true pioneer who dedicated his life to improving the lives of farmers and ensuring food security for the people of India.” Dr MS Swaminathan’s legacy will forever be etched in our hearts and minds. Let us carry forward his vision, honoring his memory by continuing the work he started and striving for agricultural sustainability and prosperity for all. Finally, Arja Srikanth concluded saying, ‘May his soul rest in eternal peace.’