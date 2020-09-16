Vijayawada: TDP demands sacking of Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas

Vijayawada: Senior TDP leader and former Minister Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao has alleged that attacks on Hindu temples increased in the State after the YSRCP came to power last year and demanded the sacking of Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas alleging that the Minister had failed to protect three lion idols in the chariot belonging to Goddess Kanaka Durga temple.

Uma expressed concern over the growing attacks on Hindu temples across the State. Devineni Uma along with other party leaders visited the Kanaka Durga temple on Wednesday and examined the chariot. The TDP leaders undertook the visit after it was noticed that three lion idols went missing from the temple and only one idol was left.

Speaking on the occasion, Uma alleged that there was a conspiracy behind the missing of three lion idols from the temple and demanded a detailed probe into it. MLC and TDP leader Buddha Venkanna strongly condemned the incident and alleged that the YSRCP government had failed to check attacks on Hindu temples and places of worship.

BJP State president Somu Veerraju and other party leaders inspecting the silver chariot at Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada on Wednesday

BJP State president Somu Veerraju also visited the Durga temple and inspected the silver chariot. He demanded that a detailed probe should be ordered into the incident.



Jana Sena leader Potina Mahesh, senior Congress leader Naraharasetti Narasimha Rao and others visited the Durga temple and expressed concern over the missing of the three lion idols.