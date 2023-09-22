Vijayawada: TDP legislators denounce Naidu’s arrest, take out rally

Vijayawada : Protesting the illegal arrest of TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu in the alleged AP Skill Development Corporation scam case, the TDP legislators and other leaders took out a rally in Tulluru on Thursday, the first day of the five-day Assembly session began at Velagapudi village of Amaravati.

The TDP legislators and leaders paid rich tributes to the party founder president late NT Rama Rao at the statue in Venkatapalem village. The legislators holding the placards and banners took out a padayatra from Thullur police station to the Assembly and denounced the arrest of Naidu and demanded for immediate withdrawal of cases.

TDP state president K Atchannaidu, Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna and others participated in the padayatra and demanded that the YSRCP government should apologise for the illegal arrest of Naidu. They warned to intensify the agitation if the government failed to withdraw illegal cases.

Nandamuri Balakrishna said the TDP would take Naidu’s arrest issue to the people's court and claimed that the people were with TDP.

Balakrishna said that the government resorted to illegal arrest of Naidu unable to digest growing popularity of him. Stating that the TDP is not scared by the arrests, Balakrishna said they would take the issue to the people's court. TDP state president K Atchannaidu said they would raise the issue of Naidu’s arrest in both the Houses of state Legislature and would press for the debate on the adjournment motion to be moved on Naidu’s arrest. Local TDP leaders and functionaries participated in the padayatra.