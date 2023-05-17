Vijayawada: Teaching hospitals to provide evening services

Vijayawada: The State government has decided to extend the medical and health services in evening also in the hospitals maintained by the teaching hospitals in the State. Director of Medical Education (DME) Dr Narasimham issued the orders in this regard on Monday.

As per the instructions, OP services in broad specialties will be conducted in every teaching hospital from 3 pm to 4 pm in addition to the existing OPD timings. All the principals and superintendents of teaching hospitals were instructed to give adequate publicity on this new initiative until the concept reaches the citizens, said the DME.

One officer (CSRMO or deputy CS RMO) will act as in-charge of the evening OPD. The principals and superintendents were instructed to maintain separate registers and a daily census to be reported to the DME office on a daily basis.

The DME also directed that the principals and superintendents of teaching hospitals should conduct the review meeting on a fortnightly basis and discuss the issues related to service delivery in hospitals and academics in medical colleges. They were also told to implement the same immediately and submit the compliance report to DME.

Zonal in-charge of the YSRCP doctors wing Dr Mehaboob Shaik welcomed the decision of the state government to extend the OP services in the evening too. He said as part of reforms in the health, medical and family welfare department CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had brought several changes and developed infrastructure under the Nadu-Nedu scheme in addition to appointment of doctors, nurses and other staff required in the hospitals.