Vijayawada: Temple tourism to be promoted in big way

Vijayawada:Special attention will be paid to promote temple tourism in the State, said Minister for Endowments Kottu Satyanarayana.He said the main temples will be instructed to publish monthly magazines to provide information to the devotees.
Speaking to mediapersons at the Secretariat on Tuesday after conducting a review meeting with the officials, the Minister said that the Karnataka State is ahead in temple tourism and steps will be taken to promote temple tourism in AP too.
Stating that the Endowments department has been publishing Aradhana monthly magazine, the Minister said besides publishing programmes of various temples, the speeches of noted spiritualists like Chaganti Koteswara Rao, Garikapati Narasimha Rao and Samavedam Shanmukha Sharma will be published.
He pointed out that the Kanaka Durga temple has been publishing Kanaka Durga Prabha and Srisailam Devastanam Srisaila Prabha magazines.
To promote Hindu Dharma, monthly programmes will be organised at all temples from October 2023 to March 2024. He said that as part of the Dharma Prachara programme, Pravachanams, Harikathalu, devotional music, Kuchipudi dance, Bhajans, Kolatams and Veda Parayana programmes will be organised. He said competitions will be organised for school students in Bhagavad Gita and painting.