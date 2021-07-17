Vijayawada: Thank God! Gunadala flyover works to resume soon

Vijayawada: After a long hiatus of 11 years, works for Gunadala flyover in the city will resume soon.Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu along with Krishna Collector J Nivas and other officials inspected the flyover works in Gunadala.

The then Congress government had started the construction of this 1.2-km-long flyover on February 19, 2009, with an estimated expense of Rs 30 crore. However, works were stalled in 2010 and both the R&B department and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) forgot about the project.

Now, the State government has taken initiative to restart the works.

Later, Collector Nivas reviewed the Gunadala flyover works at the camp office. Joint Collector K Madhavilatha, Municipal Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh, Vijayawada Sub-Collector G Suryasai Praveen Chand, Assistant Collector Sobhika, officials of the R and B, Revenue, Municipal Corporation and others attended the meeting.

J Nivas instructed officials to take measures to resume the Gunadala flyover works.

Nivas said the officials made visit to Gunadala to study the pending works of the flyover. He said houses will be sanctioned to the affected families. He said the government would pay compensation to the displaced families and sanction new houses. He said compensation of Rs.2.10 crore distributed to the affected people in the first phase after acquiring 2550 square metres of land for construction of the flyover. The Collector said the government sanctioned Rs15 crore for payment of compensation related to 114 houses that are located in 27 cents of land. He said the traffic problem will be solved to some extent in the city with the completion of Gunadala flyover.

Expressing concern over the delay in completion of the flyover works, Central MLA Malladi Vishnu said there are three canals and heavy traffic in the area. He said every day more than 10,000 people cross the existing old bridges.

Vishnu said the Chief Minister Y S jagan Mohan Reddy sanctioned Rs 23 crore after he took the Gunadala traffic problem and the flyover pending works to the notice of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. Vishnu said the first phase of land acquisition was completed and the second phase of land acquisition would be completed in two months. He hoped the Gunadala flyover works would be completed in two years. He appealed to the local residents to co-operate with the district administration to complete the pending works of the flyover bridge.