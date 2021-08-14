Vijayawada: Truck drivers struck in sand quarry

Vijayawada: Around 20 trucks were stranded in the sand reach in Munneru rivulet in Krishna district on Saturday. The trucks load the sand from the sand quarry. As usual around 20 trucks reached the sand quarry to upload the sand.

All of a sudden Munneru rivulet flood waters increased. Consequently the panicked truck drivers were stranded in the flood water. The rescue teams started the rescue operations to bring back the truck driver to the safe in boats. Some boats were pressed into service to rescue the truck drivers struck in the sand reach in Kanchikacharla. About two feet of flood water flowing towards the Krishna river.