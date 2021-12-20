Vijayawada: Vambay Colony lacks basic facilities even after years

Vijayawada: Thousands of families living in the Valmiki Ambedkar Awas Yojana (Vambay) Colony in the limits of the 60th division in the city are living in deplorable condition due to lack of basic amenities like proper drainage system and supply of drinking water. The colony came into existence during the Congress regime about 12 years ago on the outskirts of Vijayawada, and thousands of families from different areas of the city were relocated to this locality. The houses include individual houses and G+3 blocks. Most of the G+3 blocks have problems like leakages from pipelines. Individual houses were built in 40 square yards.

Poor sanitation

Poor sanitation condition is another big problem the residents face, alleged M Anand, a resident of G+3 block in Vambay Colony.

B Mani Kumar a resident of G+3 block said the blocks are in deplorable condition due to leaking water. The VMC authorities failed to respond to the complaints of the residents. He said the stagnated drain water leaking drain pipes give unbearable stink. He lamented that in less than 15 years of the construction most of the buildings need repairs particularly the pipelines.

Mosquito menace

Mosquito menace is the biggest problem that the residents regularly face. Since the colony is located very close to the Railway tracks, the huge drain passing close to the Vambay Colony has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

There is no proper drainage system in the colony. The side drains are choked and there is no proper sewage system in the colony. During the rainy season, the choked storm water drains aggravate the problem.

Colony of daily wagers

Most of the residents are daily wage workers eking out livelihood by doing work in the city. It is estimated that about 6,000 people live in Vambay Colony, developed by the VMC.

No recreation

Vambay Colony has no parks and playground for children and recreation of youth. The three existing grounds are in a very pitiable condition and two grounds are used by the anti-social elements for consumption of ganja during the nights.

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation constructed the colony but failed to develop playground and parks in the colony. The land is earmarked for playground but there are no compound walls or playing equipment.

The local youth demand the VMC authorities to construct compound wall to the playground and develop the walking track but there is no response yet, says Sk Peer, local DYFI leader.

Drug menace

Activities of ganja peddlers and addicts are also a problem being faced by women and children of the locality. Local trader Sk Aslam said the ganja addicts are using many areas of the colony for their antisocial activities. He alleged the police failed to prevent the activities of ganja peddlers in the area. He said women and children fear to venture out of homes or walk alone into the colony after 8 pm.

No bus facility

"There is no bus facility and people depend either on two-wheelers and share-auto rickshaws to go into the city. The colony has no library or reading room," he points out.

Demand for tailoring training centre

A Ratna Kumari, local AIDWA leader, demanded the VMC to take steps for setting of tailoring training centre for women so that they can learn and earn livelihood by sewing clothes and doing other design works.