Vijayawada: Vasundhara’s Bharatanatyam enthrals audience
Vijayawada: Vallabhaneni Srilakshmi Vasundhara, daughter of MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi and Pankaja Sree presented Bharatanatyam Arangetram performance at Tummalapallivari Kshetrayya Kala Kshetram on Wednesday evening.
She has been learning Bharatanatyam from her childhood under the guidance of Bhagavatula Sowmya.
Srilakshmi Vasundhara performed dance pieces depicting the range of the Bharatanatyam repertoire, incorporating the three elements of ‘Nritta,’ ‘Nritya’ and ‘Natya.’
The accompanying orchestra featured talented artistes Ch Sudha Srinivas (vocal), B Suresh Babu (Mridangam), Palaparthy Anjaneyulu (violin), S Kumar Babu (Flute) and K Sasidhar (Veena). Effective nattuvangam was done by Bhagavatula Venkatrama Sarma and Bhagavatula Sowmya. The programme commenced with Pushpanjali and followed by Alarimpu, Jathiswaram, Sarasijakshulu, Padavarnam, Astapadi. The arangetram was concluded with Thillana and Mangalam. She executed these dance items with grace and depth of feeling, moving the audience to experience rasa (aesthetic flavour), bhava (emotion), and abhinayam (expression). On the occasion, dance guru Bhagawatula Sowmya was honoured by Srilakshmi Vasundhara and her parents. Kodali Venkateswara Rao, MLA, Gudivada, Nallamalapu Srinivas, producer, P Indira Hema, Bharatanatyam lecturer, Hyderabad and others appreciated the dance performance.