Vijayawada: Venkata Rao assures 15,000 house sites to poor in Gannavaram

Vijayawada : Gannavaram Assembly constituency TDP candidate Yarlagadda Venkata Rao said that he was delighted to see many YSRCP leaders joining the TDP and supporting him in the elections.

Venkata Rao organised a meeting with the party functionaries at SVR Function hall in Gannavaram of Krishna district on Saturday. The meeting was held when Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was entering Krishna district on Saturday night as part of his Bus Yatra.

Several hundred TDP leaders and functionaries attended the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, Venkata Rao said hundreds of YSRCP leaders and functionaries have joined the TDP in the recent days.

He had extended a warm welcome to the YSRCP leaders who joined the TDP on Saturday. He said the YSRCP leaders of Gannavaram were completely ignored by the party high command and as such many activists of the YSRCP were leaving the party.

Venkata Rao exuded confidence that he would win the ensuing election with a good majority as the voters are with him. He recalled that he lost the 2019 elections with a very thin margin.

He said that he did not expect a large number of YSRCP cadres to join the TDP and assured the people of the constituency that he would strive to develop the constituency.

He assured that house site pattas will be distributed to 15,000 people in the constituency once the NDA government is formed in the State. Venkata Rao said he had already spoken to TDP chief and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on the issue.

Venkata Rao has urged the voters to elect him as the MLA and he would develop the constituency. The YSRCP has fielded sitting MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi from Gannacaram and he is also currently involved in vigorous campaigning in the constituency.