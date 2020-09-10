Vijayawada: Viswanatha Satyanarayana remembered

Vijayawada: The 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Viswanatha Satyanarayana, a literary legend and Jnanpith award recipient, were organised by 'Ammabhasha', a literary forum near the statue of Viswanatha Satyanarayana in Gandhinagar here on Thursday.



Speaking on the occasion, Dr Kappagantu Ramakrishna, president of the organisation 'Ammabhasha' said that Viswanatha had created a trend and all his writings and works were replica to the Dharma and tradition. He also said he touched all literary aspects like poetry, novels, drama, short stories, speeches, analytical features of history and philosophy, religion, sociology, political aesthetics and spiritualism. Ramakrishna also said all his writings may be more than one lakh pages.

Dr Turlapati Kutumba Rao, senior journalist said that Viswanatha Satyanarayana was pride for Vijayawada and whenever and whoever think about Vijayawada immediately and undoubtedly Viswanatha Satyanaryana will be remembered. He also said that Viswanatha was the first Telugu writer who received Jnanpith Award for his book 'Ramayana Kalpavruksham'. K Subba Raju, former MLA, said it is the duty of the government to safeguard the memories and monuments of Viswanatha Satyanarayana. But unfortunately no Government was taking care to do so. B Nagaraj, secretary, Ammabhasha, Dr K Balakrishna, Telugu dept head, SRR College, G Ramkumar, A Suhasini and others were present.