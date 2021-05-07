Vijayawada: Waitlisted passengers not allowed on trains

Vijayawada: In view of the current pandemic situation, to enhance the safety of passengers and to ensure further containment of the virus, a-few new Covid protocols will be enforced on railway platform and trains according to the Railway note issued on Thursday.

The following protocols may strictly be followed while on platforms or trains:

Waitlisted passengers aren't permitted to travel and cannot book tickets on trains by paying fines. Unreserved passengers are permitted only on trains having Unreserved coach facility.

There will be no pre-paid catering facility. Catering charges not included in fare. Only Ready-to-Eat meals and packaged items (including water bottles) are provided on trains. E-catering facility available through IRCTC. The Railways has announced that no linen, blankets & curtains will be provided in trains. Passengers are encouraged to bring their own material or purchase from multi-purpose stalls at stations.

It further announced that temperature in AC coaches will be regulated accordingly. All ail passengers should compulsorily wear "face masks" at stations as well as on trains, through-out the entire train journey. Passengers should strictly maintain social distancing at stations and on trains.

Passengers are advised to carry sanitizers during the journey. Fully waitlisted tickets shall not be allowed to enter the Railway station. Only those passengers found asymptomatic in thermal screening will be permitted to travel. On arrival to destination station, passengers are advised to strictly adhere to health protocols of the destination.