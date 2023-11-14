Live
Just In
Vijayawada: Week-long book festival from today
A week-long book festival is being organised at two places in Vijayawada - Vijayawada Municipal Corporation and Vijayawada Book Festival Society Research Library and also at Velidandla Hanumantharaya Grandhalayam, from November 14 to 20.
A Mohammad Imtiaz, IAS, will inaugurate the book festival at Vijayawada Book Festival Society Library on Tuesday and the chief guest will be Dr D Viziabhaskar. Golla Narayana Rao and Manohar Naidu also will participate.
From Wednesday onwards regular sessions will commence and different lectures on the subjects like ‘Mullapudi Hasya rachanalu’, ‘Telugu Drama literature’, ‘Janaranjaka Kavitvam’, ‘Literature for present children’ and ‘Literature for women movement’ will be delivered.
Similarly, Veledandla Hanumantharaya Grandhalayam is also celebrating a week-long festival in the library premises. The festival will be inaugurated by Prof Madabhushi Sampatkumar on Tuesday evening. Prof Garapati Umamaheswara Rao and Vemulapalli Kesavarao will be the chief guests.
‘Telugu Padyanataka Vibhavam’, ‘Vaggeyakarula Telugu bhasha Seva’, ‘Sri Ramana Hasya Rachanalu’, ‘Somasundar Sahithi jeevana rekhalu’, ‘Mahila chaitanyam yedi? Ekkada?’ topics will be discussed on this platform during these days.