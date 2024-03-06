Live
- Shahbaz Nadeem bids farewell to int’l cricket
- Ashwin all set for his 100th Test: ‘My biggest pain is I don’t enjoy my success as much as I should have’
- Santosh Trophy: Manipur outclass Assam 7-1, book semis berth
- Are Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Splitting Up? Here's the Truth
- SAFF U16 Women’s C’ship: India go down 1-3 to B’desh in group match
- Mahesh Babu Opens up on Balancing Stardom and Family Life
- Satwik-Chirag, Tressa-Gayatri move into second round
- India-2 storm into semis in International Arena Polo Championship 2024
- Land Titling Act will spawn unwarranted disputes
- Purandeswari heads to Delhi to discuss on BJP candidates in AP with central leadership
Just In
Vijayawada: Week-long Women’s Day celebrations begin
MLC KS Lakshman Rao participated in week-long celebrations of the International Women’s Day jointly organised by the women’s cell of Andhra Loyola Institute of Engineering and Technology and Step Ahead for Equality (SAFE) organisation on the college premises here on Tuesday.
Vijayawada: MLC KS Lakshman Rao participated in week-long celebrations of the International Women’s Day jointly organised by the women’s cell of Andhra Loyola Institute of Engineering and Technology and Step Ahead for Equality (SAFE) organisation on the college premises here on Tuesday.
Addressing the gathering, MLC said empowering women is not merely a matter of moral imperative but a strategic imperative for societal progress and development.
He urged students to become agents of change and advocates for gender equality, stressing the need for collective action to dismantle systemic barriers and create a more inclusive and equitable society. President of SAFE G Jyothsna also participated in the celebrations.
Essay writing and PowerPoint presentation competitions were organised. Later, prizes were distributed to winners of essay writing and PowerPoint presentation competitions.
Director Fr Dr B Joji Reddy, Principal Dr O Mahesh, Assistant Director Fr D Balaswamy, coordinator of Women’s Cell Dr V Anantha Lakshmi, and members of Cell were present.