  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Week-long Women’s Day celebrations begin

MLC KS Lakshmana Rao and SAFE president G Jyotsna presenting prizes to winners at Andhra Loyola Institute of Engineering and Technology on Tuesday
x

 MLC KS Lakshmana Rao and SAFE president G Jyotsna presenting prizes to winners at Andhra Loyola Institute of Engineering and Technology on Tuesday

Highlights

MLC KS Lakshman Rao participated in week-long celebrations of the International Women’s Day jointly organised by the women’s cell of Andhra Loyola Institute of Engineering and Technology and Step Ahead for Equality (SAFE) organisation on the college premises here on Tuesday.

Vijayawada: MLC KS Lakshman Rao participated in week-long celebrations of the International Women’s Day jointly organised by the women’s cell of Andhra Loyola Institute of Engineering and Technology and Step Ahead for Equality (SAFE) organisation on the college premises here on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, MLC said empowering women is not merely a matter of moral imperative but a strategic imperative for societal progress and development.

He urged students to become agents of change and advocates for gender equality, stressing the need for collective action to dismantle systemic barriers and create a more inclusive and equitable society. President of SAFE G Jyothsna also participated in the celebrations.

Essay writing and PowerPoint presentation competitions were organised. Later, prizes were distributed to winners of essay writing and PowerPoint presentation competitions.

Director Fr Dr B Joji Reddy, Principal Dr O Mahesh, Assistant Director Fr D Balaswamy, coordinator of Women’s Cell Dr V Anantha Lakshmi, and members of Cell were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X