Vijayawada: Week-long Women’s Day celebrations begin

Vijayawada: MLC KS Lakshman Rao participated in week-long celebrations of the International Women’s Day jointly organised by the women’s cell of Andhra Loyola Institute of Engineering and Technology and Step Ahead for Equality (SAFE) organisation on the college premises here on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, MLC said empowering women is not merely a matter of moral imperative but a strategic imperative for societal progress and development.

He urged students to become agents of change and advocates for gender equality, stressing the need for collective action to dismantle systemic barriers and create a more inclusive and equitable society. President of SAFE G Jyothsna also participated in the celebrations.

Essay writing and PowerPoint presentation competitions were organised. Later, prizes were distributed to winners of essay writing and PowerPoint presentation competitions.

Director Fr Dr B Joji Reddy, Principal Dr O Mahesh, Assistant Director Fr D Balaswamy, coordinator of Women’s Cell Dr V Anantha Lakshmi, and members of Cell were present.