Vijayawada: Woman attacks RTC bus driver

Vijayawada: Alleging that the RTC bus has dashed her vehicle, a woman abused and manhandled the bus driver near Andhra Hospital on route number five in Vijayawada on Wednesday. The 28-year-old woman stopped the RTC bus, stepped into the bus and manhandled the driver by dragging his shirt collar. She alleged that the bus hit her vehicle while she was coming in the opposite direction.

Shocked over the unruly behaviour of the woman, some passengers asked the woman to stop beating the driver. But she continued the manhandling and using foul language.

According to information, a traffic constable reached the spot and took the woman to Suryarao Pet police station for questioning.

The RTC bus was from Vidyadharapuram depot.

The woman, who attacked the driver, was identified as K Nandini and resident of Taraka Rama Nagar, Krishna Lanka. The videos of the attack on RTC driver has gone viral on social media and many people expressed ire on the woman for manhandling the driver, who was on duty in the busy five number route.